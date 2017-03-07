Shareholders increasingly concerned about impact of climate change: Teck exec

TORONTO — Teck Resources has received a growing number of inquiries from shareholders about how climate change and carbon pricing will affect its operations, an official with the Canadian mining giant said.

Speaking at the world's largest annual gathering for the mining industry, currently underway in Toronto, Chris Adachi said the company is receiving "very detailed inquiries" about climate change from investors and other stakeholders.

Adachi, who helps manage Teck's (TSX:TECK.B) carbon strategy, told attendees at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention that the inquiries have been ramping up in recent years.

For example, stakeholders are asking how the company thinks about carbon pricing and various climate change scenarios during the project design process, he said.

Teck is a mining and mineral development company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. that focuses on copper, coal, zinc and energy.

It owns or has interests in mines in Canada, the U.S., Peru and Chile.