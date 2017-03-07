Three suggestions for how to regulate Toronto's short-term rentals from Fairbnb

It’s another disruption at city hall. The city is grappling with how to regulate short-term rental platforms, and there’s no shortage of opinions on what to do. Enter Fairbnb, a coalition supported by labour unions, the hotel industry and affordable housing advocates, which has come out with a new report on regulations.

With Toronto’s vacancy rate so low, Fairbnb charges they take much-needed rentals off the market for longer-term tenants.

But Airbnb argues most hosts are merely renting out a spare room and using the money to supplement skyrocketing housing costs.

City staff will report back with recommendations sometime later this year.

In the meantime, here are three suggestions from Fairbnb on how to address short-term rentals in Toronto:

1. One host one listing

Fairbnb suggests the city pass a bylaw that allows just “one host one listing” on short-term rental sites, and requires proof that the listing is the host’s primary residence.

This means if you want to rent out that spare bedroom in your home it would be allowed. But you would have to prove you live there, and that it’s the only listing you have.

The idea is to prevent landlords from converting longer-term rental units into places that serve tourists on short-term stays to the city.

2. Background checks and condo rules

The coalition also asks for hosts to provide criminal background checks, proof of ownership and comply with apartment or condo board rules around short-term units.

This could be controversial, as many condo boards don’t allow short-term rentals.

Fairbnb charges in their report that the majority of Airbnb listings in Toronto are concentrated in downtown condos that are becoming “ghost hotels.”

Airbnb counters 88 per cent of hosts have only one home listing.

3. City permits and sharing data with the city

Fairbnb recommends hosts should register for an annual city of Toronto permit that would trigger a home inspection for safety.

The coalition suggests short-term rental sites such as Airbnb would then only be allowed to market units that had a valid home-shareing permit number, and would be required to provide data to help the city enforce these rules.

Airbnb has been criticized for not being transparent enough with its data in Toronto and other cities.

The company did, however, release a voluntary report with Toronto-specific data in September.