Toronto Jewish Community Centre reported safe after threatening call

Toronto Police have finished their investigation following a phone threat this morning that prompted an evacuation at a Jewish community centre, Const. Caroline de Kloet reported just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The lockdown on the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre has lifted, de Kloet said, as have several other lockdowns in the area. de Kloet said the JCC is deemed safe to reenter, but it is unclear whether JCC officials have reopened its doors.

The intersection of Bloor St. and Spadina Ave, which was closed for pedestrians’ safety pending the investigation, has reopened.

The Paul Penna Downtown Jewish Day School, which is inside the JCC, was evacuated following the phone call. All students are safe and accounted for.

The police’s CBRNE team, which investigates potential chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, was tasked with securing the scene following the threat.

Several Twitter users reported being evacuated from homes and businesses around the intersection.

Principal Dan Goldberg sent a message to families around noon on Tuesday asking parents to pick up their children from a nearby church at the earliest convenience.

Jewish community centres in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and elsewhere across the United States have reported threats on Tuesday as well.

The Jewish Community Centre Association of North America has issued a statement on the threats: