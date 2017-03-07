Toronto stock index wavers near break-even mark, Canadian dollar slips

Toronto's main stock index has had an uneven morning, with resource stocks pulling upward and downward.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.12 points to 15,631.87, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 7.44 points to 20,946.90, the S&P 500 index shed 3.43 points to 2,371.88, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 1.16 points to 5,850.34.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.55 cents US, down 0.02 of a U.S. cent from Monday's close.

The April crude contract was up 16 cents at US$53.36 per barrel and April natural gas contracts were down five cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract fell $6.50 at US$1,219.00 an ounce and May copper contracts were down four cents to US$2.61 a pound.

HudBay Minerals (TSX:HBM), First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) and several other mining companies were also down.