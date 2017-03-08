Toronto advocates applaud race-based data collection initiative

Human rights advocates are applauding Ontario’s efforts to create a race-based data collection, describing it as the first step towards effectively dealing with systemic racial discrimination.

“This is very critical because it will show numbers of incarceration, arrest rates, who is applying to post-secondary education, who is dropping out and who’s making it to the end,” said Sandy Hudson, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto.

Disaggregated race-based data collection is one of the key components of the province’s three-year anti-racism strategic plan, which was announced this week. According to the strategy, a legislation proposal will be introduced at Queen’s Park this spring, seeking to allow data collection based on race in areas of education, child welfare and justice.

Last year Hudson and other BLM-Toronto members were instrumental in pushing the University of Toronto to collect race-based data from its students.

Unlike in the United States where people have access to information related to racial representation, Canadian public entities don’t have such numbers, said Hudson.

“If it wasn’t for the investigations from the Toronto Star and other academics, we wouldn’t have any data to rely on,” she said.

Toronto-based criminal defence lawyer Annamaria Enenajor adds that race-based data will also be important to address flaws in the justice system. While it’s easy to demonstrate direct racism through evidence of a racial slur or stereotype, systemic racism is much more difficult to prove, she said.

“This kind of data would help substantiate many claims that have been made for a long time.”

Such claims include people of colour are frequently subjected to harsher sentences or more likely to have charges against them proceed rather than withdrawn by the crown, she added.

The existence of such data would also be important in determining if police is fair in its treatment of black, Indigenous and other marginalized groups, said Enenajor.

“Without such data, it’s just general statements without any weight,” she said.

