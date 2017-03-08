High winds knock out power to 68,000 customers across southern Ontario: Hydro One

TORONTO — Hydro One says high winds have left more than 68,000 customers without power across southern Ontario, particularly in the southwest.

Environment Canada says wind gusts in the 100 km/h range that began late Wednesday morning are expected to continue into Wednesday evening.

Hydro One says there were 270 active outages late Wednesday afternoon and crews were out assessing damage and working to restore power.

A spokeswoman says high winds had knocked trees onto wires and blown down poles in some areas.

The utility said about 13,000 customers were affected in Lambton, another 10,000 in Haldimand, 9,000 in Simcoe and about 5,700 in Dundas.