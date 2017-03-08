Law Commission of Ontario report urges changes to power of attorney systems
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Law Commission of Ontario is calling for broad changes to systems dealing with powers of attorney in the province
The commission issued a report on Wednesday laying out 58 recommendations aimed at the Ontario government, the province's various professional colleges and even the court system.
Executive Director Nye Thomas says most Ontarians are not clear about their legal obligations when they sign a power of attorney and become a substitute decision-maker for someone who is incapacitated.
He says some of the report's recommendations are calling for greater education on what a power of attorney entails, as well as extra safeguards to make sure they aren't being misused.
The report also calls for the province's 26 medical colleges to develop more consistent criteria to determine if someone is incapacitated, as well as a move toward supportive decision-making for people with disabilities.
Thomas says the province's current two-pronged system for challenging capacity decisions or issues arising from powers of attorney is too complex, calling for a single tribunal to handle such concerns.
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women