'Liberation therapy' ineffective for treating multiple sclerosis: Study

TORONTO — A long-awaited Canadian patient trial of a controversial treatment for multiple sclerosis known as "liberation therapy" has concluded the procedure is not effective.

Liberation therapy involves opening up narrowed veins in the neck, a procedure several thousand Canadians with MS have undergone in clinics outside Canada at a cost of thousands of dollars each.

The experimental therapy is not approved in Canada.

The vein-dilating procedure was first put forward in 2009 by Dr. Paulo Zamboni, who asserted that narrowed veins in the neck could cause iron deposits to create lesions in the brain.

The Italian vascular surgeon dubbed the condition chronic cerebrospinal venous insufficiency, or CCSVI, and cited several dozen cases of patients who improved after he performed the therapy.

But Dr. Anthony Traboulsee of the University of British Columbia says a clinical trial of 104 Canadians with MS found no difference between patients who received the vein-widening therapy and those who got a sham procedure.