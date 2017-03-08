Man, 59, dead after being struck by bus in Pickering

PICKERING, Ont. — A 59-year-old man has died after being struck by a public transit bus on Tuesday evening in Pickering, Ont.

Police say it happened at around 7:10 p.m. when a Durham Region Transit bus was making a left turn onto West Shore Boulevard.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Durham Region police acting Insp. Tim Maw says it was raining at the time, so road conditions will be looked at as a possible factor in the death.

There was no immediate word on possible charges.