Canada's first Nobu set to open in Toronto development

Canada’s first Nobu will have a downtown Toronto address, but it will be much more than a restaurant.

The high-end brand has announced plans for a Mercer St. development that will include a hotel, condominiums and a 15,000-square-foot restaurant that is destined to be a hit with Toronto’s visiting celebrities.

The complex’s two 49-storey towers will be designed by Toronto’s Teeple Architects while Studio Munge will handle the interiors.

“For many years we have searched for the perfect opportunity within Toronto to create a true luxury lifestyle destination befitting Toronto,” said Nobu CEO Trevor Howell. “We are truly excited to announce Nobu Residences, Hotel and Restaurant Toronto, which we are crafting to be a game changer in residential living in Toronto and beyond.”

Pre-construction sales on the development’s 700 condo suites are expected to open this summer.