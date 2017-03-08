News / Toronto

Canada's first Nobu set to open in Toronto development

The high-end restaurant and hotels brand is heading north.

A new condo and hotel development destined for Mercer Street will be anchored by a Nobu restaurant in Toronto.

Nobu Residences Toronto

Canada’s first Nobu will have a downtown Toronto address, but it will be much more than a restaurant.

The high-end brand has announced plans for a Mercer St. development that will include a hotel, condominiums and a 15,000-square-foot restaurant that is destined to be a hit with Toronto’s visiting celebrities.

The complex’s two 49-storey towers will be designed by Toronto’s Teeple Architects while Studio Munge will handle the interiors.

Pre-construction sales for condo units at Nobu are set to begin this summer.

“For many years we have searched for the perfect opportunity within Toronto to create a true luxury lifestyle destination befitting Toronto,” said Nobu CEO Trevor Howell. “We are truly excited to announce Nobu Residences, Hotel and Restaurant Toronto, which we are crafting to be a game changer in residential living in Toronto and beyond.”

Pre-construction sales on the development’s 700 condo suites are expected to open this summer.

Food prepared by Nobu chefs is seen at the opening of the chain's Miami location in November.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

