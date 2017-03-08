Canada's first Nobu set to open in Toronto development
The high-end restaurant and hotels brand is heading north.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Canada’s first Nobu will have a downtown Toronto address, but it will be much more than a restaurant.
The high-end brand has announced plans for a Mercer St. development that will include a hotel, condominiums and a 15,000-square-foot restaurant that is destined to be a hit with Toronto’s visiting celebrities.
The complex’s two 49-storey towers will be designed by Toronto’s Teeple Architects while Studio Munge will handle the interiors.
“For many years we have searched for the perfect opportunity within Toronto to create a true luxury lifestyle destination befitting Toronto,” said Nobu CEO Trevor Howell. “We are truly excited to announce Nobu Residences, Hotel and Restaurant Toronto, which we are crafting to be a game changer in residential living in Toronto and beyond.”
Pre-construction sales on the development’s 700 condo suites are expected to open this summer.
Related Articles
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women