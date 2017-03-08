Police warn public after pair of incidents involving kids in east Toronto

TORONTO — Police are warning the public after a pair of reported incidents involving children in east-end Toronto.

The first happened in the afternoon on February 10th, when police allege a man in a vehicle approached two nine-year-old boys and asked them to get into his car.

Police say the boys ran away and the vehicle drove off.

The second incident happened in the same neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, when police allege a man in a vehicle approached two 10-year-old boys and a five-year-old girl.

Police say the children said no, but the man persisted and the children ran off.

They're describing the suspect as between the ages of 35 and 45, with a "brown complexion" and reading glasses.