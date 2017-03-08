Powerful winds causing hazardous driving conditions in Toronto

Powerful winds are causing hazardous conditions on the roads as wind gusts hit 100 kilometres per hour in the GTA, Environment Canada reports.

A special weather statement is in effect for the city with winds at 50 kilometres, and gusting up to 100 km/h in the GTA — strong enough to cause minor tree and building damage, according a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

A wind warning has been issued in Hamilton, with gusts reaching up to 114 kilometres per hour.

High winds are expected to last throughout the afternoon, causing difficult driving conditions for the commute home.

It's windy:

Earlier in the day, Toronto police responded to reports of the siding of a building that was being blown off due to high winds at Dupont St. and Davenport Rd. Shortly after, officers responded to a street light dangling from wires at Laughton Ave. and Talbot St.

A fallen tree in Stouffville has caused closures on the Ninth Line near Cedarvale Blvd, York Regional Police said.

In Hamilton, the Burlington Skyway remains closed in both directions after a transport truck was knocked over by heavy winds on the QEW southbound lanes. The estimated time of restoration is unknown.

Burlington Hydro is also reporting several isolated outages due to high winds and a tree that was knocked over on power lines on Shepherds Dr.

Winds are expected to slow down in the evening.