Report says municipalities are failing seniors

It’s getting more challenging to age in the city.

The Institute for Research on Public Policy released a report on Wednesday that shows Toronto and other Canadian municipalities have failed to become age-friendly, and must rethink development policies to better accommodate an aging population.

Challenges included a lack of walking infrastructure and community amenities, and shopping centers built for car access.

The report concludes that seniors are finding it hard to “age at home.”

“Commitments have been made but we’ve yet to see efforts to link the pressing needs of older adults with land use planning process,” said Glenn Miller, senior associate at the Canadian Urban Institute in Toronto and author of the report.

“For years we spent an awful lot of energy focusing on how people get to work and not how they live in their neighbourhoods. Let’s stop making the same mistake.”

Toronto has had a seniors strategy that aims to enhance the safety, independence and dignity of senior residents. But Miller said the emphasis must be put in redesigning neighbourhoods to make them more walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly.

“The Shops at Don Mills project is a perfect case study,” he said of the Eglinton-Don Mills area that has undergone transformation to become an open and accessible shopping plaza.

It’s paramount to design cities with seniors in mind because their numbers will continue to increase, said 8 80 Cities founder and chair Gil Penalosa. Seniors’ biggest concerns are mobility and isolation, he says, so more urban parks and public spaces are important components of any neighbourhoods.

“I don’t understand why we create only four senior safety zones. It should be an entire city,” he said of a recent Vision Zero announcement where the city is looking to increase seniors’ safety at a number of intersections. Of the 43 pedestrians killed on the streets last year, 37 were over 55 years old.

“Everyone sooner or later is going to be an older adult. If we make the city better for seniors, life becomes better for everyone.”

