Sam the Record Man sign to go back up this summer

The iconic Sam the Record Man sign will go back on display near its original Yonge St. home later this year, Ryerson University announced Wednesday.

Ryerson, which is responsible for the process of restoring and reinstalling the famous piece of Toronto history atop the Toronto Public Health building on the east side of Yonge-Dundas Square, has now chosen a company to do the refurbishment.

Sunset Neon will start working this spring, and move the sign to its new home over the summer, the university said.

The neon sign, a 15-metre by 11-metre behemoth featuring two large records with spinning lights, hasn’t been on public display since 2008, when it was taken down from the former site of the late Sam Sniderman’s Toronto music shop on Yonge St. a block north of Dundas St.

“We are certain that our father would be so pleased with the work that has and will be done and that these iconic symbols of our store and the music industry will be a lasting legacy…which we will share with him and the community...forever,” read a statement from Sniderman’s sons, Jason and Bobby.

The store’s former location is now home to Ryerson’s Student Learning Centre. When the university bought the site, council designated the sign a piece of city heritage, making Ryerson responsible for its preservation.

Ryerson was originally supposed to display the sign on its modern, glassy new building. But after it had already been stored away at an undisclosed location, the school said the sign would clash with the design of the Student Learning Centre, and asked to be released from the agreement.

Council asked for a new plan, and in 2014, backed a proposal to place the sign on top of the Toronto Public Health building on the east side of Yonge-Dundas Square – a spot just around the corner from its original home.

Although there was some concern the building could be sold, council voted to ensure that any future sale would include an agreement to preserve and maintain the sign.

In February 2016, Ryerson began restoring the long-beloved sign to its former glory, and opened up the process for bids to install it.

“We are very pleased to announce the iconic Sam the Record Man signs, with their spinning neon discs, will once again illuminate downtown Toronto," said Ryerson president and vice-chancellor Mohamed Lachemi. "We're very thankful to the City of Toronto and the Sniderman family for their ongoing support and patience.”