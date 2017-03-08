Toronto man faces 13 counts in drug bust; police seized drugs and handgun
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A 60-year-old man is facing 13 charges after police seized drugs — including fentanyl — and a gun in Toronto.
Police say officers searched a home on Sunday and seized prescription medications such as oxycodone, morphine, and fentanyl, as well as cocaine and hydromorphone.
They also seized a handgun with six rounds of ammunition.
A Toronto man faces charges that include unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, various drug possession counts and possession of proceeds of crime.
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women