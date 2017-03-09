Cannabis Culture shops across Canada raided after arrest of ‘Prince and Princess of Pot’

Cannabis Culture dispensaries across Canada are being raided by police as company’s owners are waiting to appear in court in Toronto this morning.

Marc and Jodie Emery, prominent pro-marijuana activists, were reportedly arrested at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Photos shared on social media show police raids in dispensaries in Vancouver, Ottawa, and several stores in Toronto.

Ottawa police confirmed to the Star that a police operation was taking place at a Cannabis Culture store on Bank St. but will not be providing any more details until investigation is complete.

Initial reports of the couple’s arrest came from Cannabis Culture, a marijuana dispensary chain and pro-marijuana news outlet founded by Marc Emery and owned by Jodie Emery.

Toronto police haven’t confirmed if the two were arrested, and Cannabis Culture didn’t have details on the charges against them.

Kirk Tousaw, a B.C.-based lawyer who represents Cannabis Culture, also said the Emerys had been arrested in a Facebook post early Thursday morning.

“It appears they were arrested at the airport and not as part of a raid,” Tousaw noted in his post.

Both Emerys have previously been arrested over their pro-marijuana activism. In 2014, Marc Emery was released from U.S. prison after serving a four-and-a-half year sentence for selling marijuana seeds to American customers from his Vancouver-based dispensary.

Jodie Emery was first arrested in Montreal last December — along with Marc and eight other people— the day after Cannabis Culture officially opened six new dispensaries in the city.

According to Tousaw’s post, Marc and Jodie Emery are due at a bail hearing at Old City Hall in Toronto on Thursday morning.