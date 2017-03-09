Don't go March Broke, there's plenty of free things to do with kids on March Break in Toronto

Parents are dropping big bucks to buy kids a great 2017 March break, according to a new Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of BDO Canada Limited.

Families in Ontario plan to spend an average of $594 on March break activities such as camps or trips.

That’s not as much as parents in B.C. at $913, but more than Manitobans at $384.

Almost half (49 per cent) of Canadians said they are willing to spend “whatever it takes” to keep their kids entertained during the school holiday.

If it’s snuck up on you -- despite being on that school calendar taped to the fridge for months -- don’t worry.

Metro’s got nine cheap, last minute suggestions for making it memorable week without breaking the bank.

1. Lace up your skates

City-run rinks are open all week weather permitting. There are 52 free outdoor rinks scattered across the city.

Details can be found here: http://www.toronto.ca/parks/prd/skating/dropin/marchbreak/index.htm.

2. Dive in

If you’d rather avoid the cold, the city also offers free drop-in swimming at indoor pools during March break. For details on exact times at different locations, check the city website.

3. On the farm

Visit Riverdale Farm any day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to see animals such as horses, goats, cows and even the ruins of Toronto’s first zoo.

There’ll be special demonstrations with the animals, and kids activities for March Break.

4. Hopefully none of the animals escape when you visit

On the opposite end of the city there’s High Park Zoo, home to Toronto’s world famous capybaras.

You can also check out peacocks, reindeer and llamas. It’s free and open from dawn to dusk.

5. Later Gator

The Toronto Public Library has a bunch of fun, free activities for kids and teens at different branches on different days throughout March Break.

Meet an alligator and other reptile friends at the Steeles branch from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. See a “spectacular science show” at Jane/Dundas at the same time on Wednesday, March 13, or drop by Don Mills for a free screening of “Trolls,” starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Complete details are available on the library’s website:

http://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/programs-and-classes/featured/march-break-kids.jsp

6. Get to know your own city better

OK, so they’re supposed to be for tourists, but why not take the kids on a downtown walking tour of Toronto? It makes use of the PATH system to give you time to warm up. You do need to book a bit ahead of time on this one, though. Visit the website for more info.

7. Art for everyone

Toronto’s collection of Islamic and Iranian art and Muslim culture, the Aga Khan Museum, is free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are free art activities for kids all week from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. https://www.agakhanmuseum.org/

8. Sugar Shack downtown edition

If you’re craving some maple treats closer to the core, there’s always Sugar Shack TO at Sugar Beach.

The free festival runs over the first weekend of March break (March 11-12). There are two sugar shacks, a winter marketplace and a shuttle that will take you to and from the Distillery District.

9. Luck of the Irish