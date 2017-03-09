Freight train derails near Toronto, no injuries, no spills

TORONTO — Crews are working to clear away toppled rail cars after a freight train derailed close to a busy commuter line near Toronto.

CN Rail says 10 cars travelling at a slow speed derailed near the busy Kitchener, Ont., GO Transit commuter line at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Spokesman Patrick Waldron says no one was injured, and all 10 cars that came off the tracks were empty at the time.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokeswoman for GO Transit operator Metrolinx, says the derailment happened before GO service got underway for the day, and says CN is working to remove both upright and toppled rail cars.