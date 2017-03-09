Local choreographer wins Governor General's award

Robert Binet always wanted to take his choreography skills to a higher level. Now he’ll get his shot, thanks to the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards.

The 25-year-old Toronto choreographer is the recipient of this year’s protégé award, and will spend a year working under the guidance and mentorship of National Ballet of Canada’s artistic director Karen Kain.

“I’m very excited and extraordinarily grateful. It’s an amazing opportunity for me to learn from the best,” said Binet, a graduate of the national ballet school who has worked with the Royal Ballet in London and created works for New York City Ballet, German National Youth Ballet and others.

The mentorship component to the award was created 10 years ago and matches an up-and-coming artist with a past recipient. Kain received the award in 2002.

For Binet, the mentorship program will be a chance to work on material for much bigger productions than he’s used to.

One of his big upcoming projects is a feature piece for the Theatre Ballet Moscow.

“It’s going to be a big leap for me but I’m more than ready because I know I have Karen in my corner,” he said.

Binet adds that dancing and choreography is an important artform that can help people feel “less alone,” especially because it’s not tied to any specific language or culture.

“It’s just this unspoken web of connections between strangers, and I feel like that’s what everyone needs in life,” he said.

