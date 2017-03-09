Marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery arrested in Toronto, lawyer says

TORONTO — Prominent marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery have been arrested in Toronto.

Lawyer Jack Lloyd says the couple was taken into custody at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Neither Lloyd nor Toronto police could confirm what, if any, charges the Emerys are facing.

Lloyd says the Emerys are due in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

The couple own Cannabis Culture, a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Marc Emery, the self-styled "Prince of Pot," was arrested at one of his new Montreal dispensaries in December and charged with drug trafficking.

The federal government is moving to legalize marijuana, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized late last year that the current laws exist.