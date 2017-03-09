Police investigating after duck with crossbow bolt in chest found in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say they're investigating after a duck was found with a crossbow bolt in its chest in Brampton, Ont.

Peel regional police say the duck was discovered after the Ontario SPCA and Brampton Animal Services responded to a call on Loafers Lake on Tuesday.

They say the duck had a small yellow-coloured crossbow pistol bolt protruding through its chest area, but they were unable to capture it so it could be treated by a veterinarian.

Police say they're concerned for public safety if a crossbow is being used in populated areas.