Police investigating after duck with crossbow bolt in chest found in Brampton, Ont.
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say they're investigating after a duck was found with a crossbow bolt in its chest in Brampton, Ont.
Peel regional police say the duck was discovered after the Ontario SPCA and Brampton Animal Services responded to a call on Loafers Lake on Tuesday.
They say the duck had a small yellow-coloured crossbow pistol bolt protruding through its chest area, but they were unable to capture it so it could be treated by a veterinarian.
Police say they're concerned for public safety if a crossbow is being used in populated areas.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police.
