Spike in Korean language interest at UofT credited to K-pop

When she was 11 years old Shamal Khattak discovered the Korean pop band BSK through following a trail of YouTube links from manga and anime videos.

She was hooked.

“They were the first thing I ever saw in the Korean language,” she said.

“As I got into that band, I starting looking to TV shows, and dramas and variety shows and it grew from there.”

Now at the University of Toronto, Khattak’s one of a growing number of students who have chosen to take Korean language courses, a spike some attribute to the popularity of “K-pop” music and other Korean pop culture exports.

Kyoungrok Ko, an associate professor in the department of East Asian studies and the university’s Korean language program coordinator said the number of students enrolled in the introductory Korean language class has jumped from 35 in 2010, to 175 last year, with 200 on the waitlist.

“Learning Korean opens to the learner the world of K-pop and of a culture that is 5000 years old,” he wrote in an email on the appeal of the classes.

The Modern Languages Association reported a 45 per cent increase in enrollment in Korean language courses in the U.S. from 2009-2013.

Ko conducted a survey of his own students two years ago, where he found 40 per cent cited Korean pop culture, such as K-pop, dramas, and film as the reason for their sudden interest in the Korean language.

Many, like Khattak, do not have any Korean heritage, although students who do are also encouraged to take the classes if they haven’t grown up speaking the language.

She’s studying medicine but taking a fourth year Korean course as an elective.

“When I look at my classmates they’re from all over the place,” she added.

The 22-year-old has long had a passion for languages, growing up speaking both Pashto and Urdu at home, but said she found Korean “more accessible” than some other Asian languages, and the alphabet easier to learn.

After a strong showing in a Korean speaking competition in 2016, Khattak won a scholarship to study in Seoul, South Korea.

“It was amazing,” she said of the experience, “at that point it had been a dream of mine to go to Korea for like eight years.”

U of T is holding this year’s competition this weekend and expects students from 15 schools across the country to participate.

