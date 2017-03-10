News / Toronto

Amber Alert Update: Missing Toronto girl found 'safe and sound'

Police say a four-year-old girl is safe after she was inside a vehicle that was stolen from outside her home.

Toronto police say a four-year-old girl has been found after the vehicle she was sitting in was stolen from outside her home.

File

Toronto police say a four-year-old girl has been found after the vehicle she was sitting in was stolen from outside her home.

An Amber Alert has been called off in Toronto after a girl that was inside a stolen vehicle was found "safe and sound."

The Alert was first called early Friday morning when the vehicle was stolen from outside the girl's home.

Police stated the stolen vehicle was being driven "erratically" when it was spotted after the theft.

No other details have been released.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...