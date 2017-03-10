Body of woman found in Oakville condo; homicide unit takes over case

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The Halton Region police homicide unit has been called in to investigate a suspicious death in Oakville.

On Wednesday, after a citizen called police, officers went to a condominium complex (on Lakeshore Road) and discovered a woman's body.

Police say in a statement that foul play is suspected and the homicide unit has taken charge of the investigation.

Police have not indicated how the woman died, nor have their released her name and age.