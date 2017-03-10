Amber Alert Toronto: Black Toyota Camry stolen with four-year-old girl inside
Toronto police say Christina Nyuyen was inside a black Camry when it was stolen from outside her home.
An Amber Alert has been issued in Tororonto after a car was stolen with a four-year-girl inside.
Christina Nyuyen was in a black 2008 Toyota Camry outside her family’s home on Romanway Cres. in the Jane and Lawrence area at around 6 a.m. Friday morning.
The vehicle was left running while a parent went inside to get Christina’s sibling. It was at that point the Toyota was stolen.
Christina is three feet tall with shoulder length dark hair and brown eyes. This morning she was wearing a red jacket, pink pants and a white hat.
The vehicle she was in is a black 2008 Toyota Camry with a rust on the front passenger side. The plate number is BHVH 392.
