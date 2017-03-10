Amber Alert Toronto: Black Toyota Camry stolen with four-year-old girl inside

An Amber Alert has been issued in Tororonto after a car was stolen with a four-year-girl inside.

Christina Nyuyen was in a black 2008 Toyota Camry outside her family’s home on Romanway Cres. in the Jane and Lawrence area at around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

The vehicle was left running while a parent went inside to get Christina’s sibling. It was at that point the Toyota was stolen.

Christina is three feet tall with shoulder length dark hair and brown eyes. This morning she was wearing a red jacket, pink pants and a white hat.