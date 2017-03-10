City Slickers March Break camp lets kids be urban planners

My kid could do that.

That's what Kash Arsenault’s parents can say when gazing up at skyscrapers or the blueprints for a new development.

The 10-year-old has signed up for the City Slickers March Break camp running at the Design Exchange next week.

The five-day session teaches kids age six to 10 about map making, building architectural models and the ins and outs of creating urban environments.

“They're the future designers,” said Pamela Smith, the education and program supervisor for Design Exchange. “We're looking to them as the voice.”

It’s the first year the Design Exchange, a museum occupying the former Toronto Stock Exchange building at King and Bay Sts., is running the city-themed camp. But it builds on popular elements from past programs, Smith said.

Though there’s an active scene for amateur urbanists in Toronto, Kash doesn’t count himself among them.

He likes making blueprints and model cities out of Lego in his spare time, but when it comes to career ambitions he plans on becoming a physicist.

His interest in science came in handy at camp last year, he said, when campers designed bridges.

"A lot of people they just stuck together a bunch of popsicle sticks for some reason,” said the Grade 5 student, who knew to include triangles for weight distribution in his winning design.

It’s kids like Kash who will shape the cities of tomorrow, Smith said. And it’s important to let their minds wander now, she said, before they get bogged down in by-laws, contentious community meetings, and the flaws that can crop up.

“They tend to look past that and say, 'How can we fix that?'”

Five other off-the-beaten path ideas for March Break fun

Pet Ambassador camp at Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W.) teaches kids ages 7-10 to be responsible pet owners, including a field trip to the Toronto Humane Society. $275

Improv Games at famed theatre troupe The Second City's Training Centre (99 Blue Jays Way) includes separate sessions for campers ranging from age six to 18. $475+tax

ROM Revealed at the Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queen's Park) takes kids ages 11-14 behind the scenes to see what makes the museum tick, from building collections to laying out galleries. Up to $310.

Secret Agent Lab camp run by Mad Science of Toronto at various locations across the GTA gets kids age 5-12 on the case of an ice cream thief, using chemistry and biology to solve the crime. $180-275.