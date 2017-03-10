Extreme cold weather alert issued as Toronto heads into March Break

The first weekend of March Break may see the hills come alive — with the sound of skiers and snowboarders carving into fresh powder, but it’s going to be a cold one.

The City of Toronto issued an Extreme Cold Weather alert Friday morning.

Contrary to February’s relatively balmy weather, Environment Canada’s forecast for Toronto this weekend shows flurries, moderate winds and frigid overnight temperatures.

Thermometers won’t rise above -4 C on Friday, and a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon will make the day feel even colder for anyone outside. Evening will see continued flurries and an overnight low of -11 C.

Saturday and Sunday won’t see flurries, but will keep Friday’s snow on the ground. While Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud, the weekend isn’t to get any warmer than -5 C.

And, according to the forecast, next week isn’t to be much different. Flurries are expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday with slightly warmer daytime highs of -2 C and -3 C. Skiers and snowboarders who actually have March Break off might want to stay on the slopes.