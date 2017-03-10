City of Toronto to announce new innovation team

The city wants Torontonians to pitch civic solutions to its new innovation team.

Funded with a grant worth up to $1.5 million from New York-based Bloomberg Philanthropies, the three-person “i-team” will work beginning in May to facilitate tech and data solutions for vexing city issues.

The mayor will make the announcement alongside councillors Paul Ainslie and Michelle Holland at a design firm in Kensington Market.

“Toronto is home to a large population of innovators, start-ups and tech companies who can help the city deliver better services to the public,” John Tory wrote in a statement to Metro.

While cities like Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph have used an i-team approach, Toronto will be the first to partner with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Other cities that have partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies have seen major success. In New Orleans, an eight-person team used data to help reduce the city’s murder rate. Boston’s i-team is tackling affordable housing, including projects on density bonuses and micro-units. Syracuse, N.Y., used predictive analytics to help determine which water pipes would burst next.

The mayor added that this partnership “will help us build a bridge between city divisions and our civic technology community.”

The i-team model is meant to be a new way for the city to work with Toronto’s tech scene. Local start-ups, tech incubators and non-profit groups like Civic Tech Toronto were consulted before Friday’s announcement.

Typically the city issues a request for proposal with very specific details to solve a problem and chooses the lowest bidder. The relatively rigid procurement process can limit creative thinking, and some companies avoid government bids altogether.

By contrast, the i-team will take an open-ended problem from city staff and present it to the public. Individuals, groups or companies are invited to pitch their ideas, and those with promise get 16 weeks of development time. If the city likes their solution, they could buy the project at the end of the process. Two to three projects will be selected per year for up to three years.

Katie Duda from Bloomberg Philanthropies says the charitable organization provides research and development funds that cities often lack and encourages new ideas.