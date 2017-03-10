One of two boys struck by van in North York dies in hospital
The nine-year-old died from his injuries in a Toronto hospital Friday morning.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
One of two nine-year-old brothers who were struck by a driver in North York Saturday has died from his injuries.
The twins were crossing Sheppard Ave. at Magellan Dr. last Saturday morning when they were hit by a minivan in the eastbound curb lane.
One of the boys was rushed to hospital, where he died on Friday morning, with what were described as critical injuries. The other boy suffered serious injuries but they were not considered life-threatening.
Toronto Police Const. Clint Stibbe said the 20-year-old driver stayed at the scene.
“I think it’s driver actions and pedestrian actions that we’re looking at,” he told reporters on Saturday.
An investigation is ongoing.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia chapter of Canadian Bar Association joins criminal lawyers in support for Judge Gregory Lenehan
-
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon coming to Halifax for reading and book signing event
-
Video: BBC interview hilariously derailed by wayward children
-
President of popular breakfast chain Cora kidnapped, found north of Montreal
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women