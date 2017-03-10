One of two boys struck by van in North York dies in hospital

One of two nine-year-old brothers who were struck by a driver in North York Saturday has died from his injuries.

The twins were crossing Sheppard Ave. at Magellan Dr. last Saturday morning when they were hit by a minivan in the eastbound curb lane.

One of the boys was rushed to hospital, where he died on Friday morning, with what were described as critical injuries. The other boy suffered serious injuries but they were not considered life-threatening.

Toronto Police Const. Clint Stibbe said the 20-year-old driver stayed at the scene.

“I think it’s driver actions and pedestrian actions that we’re looking at,” he told reporters on Saturday.