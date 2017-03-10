The world's largest rubber duck lands in Toronto this summer

The world’s largest rubber duck is landing in Toronto on Canada Day.

This rubber duckie is not The One, however. The 30,000-pound floating fowl is a replica of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman’s original that has been travelling the world since 2007.

The big bird will be in the city as part of the annual Redpath Waterfront Festival that runs from July 1 to July 3.

The duck will also be paying visits to Midland, Sault Ste. Marie, Owen Sound, Amherstburg and Brockville.