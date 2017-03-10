News / Toronto

The world's largest rubber duck lands in Toronto this summer

The floating fowl is 61 feet tall and tips the scales at 30,000 pounds.

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

The world’s largest rubber duck is landing in Toronto on Canada Day.

This rubber duckie is not The One, however. The 30,000-pound floating fowl is a replica of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman’s original that has been travelling the world since 2007.

The enormous baby bird will be making six stops in Ontario this summer.

Ashley Pon/Getty Images

The big bird will be in the city as part of the annual Redpath Waterfront Festival that runs from July 1 to July 3.

The duck will also be paying visits to Midland, Sault Ste. Marie, Owen Sound, Amherstburg and Brockville.

The giant rubber duck by Florentijn Hofman as seen from around the world

A South Korean girl takes a selfie near a giant yellow rubber duck in Seokchon Lake on October 15, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea.

Getty Images

People crowd a pier to watch as the six-story tall 'Rubber Duck' by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman leads a procession of Tall Ships into Los Angeles harbour in San Pedro, California on August 20, 2014 to open the Tall Ships Festival which runs until August 24.

Getty Images

A giant inflatable Rubber Duck designed by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is on display at the Xixi National Wetland Park on May 30, 2014 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.

Getty Images

People gather to see a giant Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijin Hofman at Summer Palace Kunming Lake on September 26, 2013 in Beijing, China.

Getty Images

A man paints Dutch conceptual artist, Florentijin Hofman's Floating duck sculpture called 'Spreading Joy Around the World' as it arrives in Victoria Harbour on May 2, 2013 in Hong Kong.

Getty Images

A gigantic, yellow rubber duck is prepared prior to being floated into Sydney's Darling Harbour on January 5, 2013 to kick off Sydney's annual arts festival, a celebration which combines high-art with popular entertainment.

Getty Images

