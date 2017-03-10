Toronto police hunting for stolen car with child inside

Toronto police are searching for a car that has been stolen with a four-year-old girl inside.

Police say a black, 4-door 2008 Toyota Camry was taken from outside the girl's home in the city's north end in the area of Jane St. and Lawrence Ave. at about 6 a.m.

Police say the child is about 3 feet tall with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She was sitting in a car seat wearing a red winter jacket and a white hat.

Police say the car's plate number is BHVH392 and the vehicle is believed to have rust on the front passenger side.