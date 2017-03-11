News / Toronto

Winning ticket for $25.9 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw sold in B.C.

TORONTO — The $25.9 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in British Columbia.

The grand prize for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 17 will be approximately $10 million.

