Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

Corporate ledger: Just a smattering of earnings this week. Some notables include Quebecor, HNZ Group and Spin Master.

U.S. interest rate decision: The U.S. Federal Reserve will release its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday after a two-day meeting. Expectations are it will hike the rate, which is at a range of 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent.

Housing and debt: These days, they go together like love and marriage. On Wednesday, the Canadian Real Estate Association comes out with the home sales figures for February while Statistics Canada will release the latest data on household debt, which at last check was at a record high.

Alberta budget: Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci will present the spring budget Thursday. The province has been slowly recovering from the crash in oil prices, but it's still far from the days of "Ralph bucks." Just last month, Alberta's deficit was pegged at $10.8 billion.