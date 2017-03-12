Hundreds tackle St. Patrick's Day 5K

Hundreds of running enthusiasts braved -5 degree C weather Sunday for the Achilles St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run/Walk.

There was much green on display as runners took to the streets of downtown Toronto, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Bremner Blvd. and Rees St. outside the Steam Whistle Brewing building.

The event sold out at 1,500 people with proceeds going to Achilles Canada, a non-profit organization that encourages people with disabilities to participate in running.