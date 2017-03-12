Hundreds tackle St. Patrick's Day 5K
The event sold out at 1,500 people with proceeds going to Achilles Canada, a non-profit organization that encourages people with disabilities to participate in running.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Hundreds of running enthusiasts braved -5 degree C weather Sunday for the Achilles St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run/Walk.
There was much green on display as runners took to the streets of downtown Toronto, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Bremner Blvd. and Rees St. outside the Steam Whistle Brewing building.
The event sold out at 1,500 people with proceeds going to Achilles Canada, a non-profit organization that encourages people with disabilities to participate in running.
The run ended at Steam Whistle, where entertainment, hot Irish chili, and beer was on offer.
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women