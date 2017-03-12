Major snowstorm set to blast Toronto

Though spring is just nine days away, Mother Nature has at least one more nasty winter storm in store for Toronto.

A major winter storm bringing up to 25 centimetres of snow is forecast to hit Toronto Monday, Environment Canada says. The agency issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario Saturday afternoon, warning that snow will envelop the region through Tuesday.

“Cold arctic air already in place over the Great Lakes will ensure it will be a dry fluffier snow, creating some blowing snow issues as winds pick up during the storm,” read the statement.

The forecast seems especially cruel after the tease of spring Torontonians experienced last month. Feb. 23 was the warmest February day in the city ever recorded — a balmy 17.7 C.

However, frigid temperatures returned at the beginning of March. An extreme cold weather alert issued by the City of Toronto Friday remained in place Saturday and will stay until further notice.

The city can expect between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow. Though areas north of the GTA can expect less than that, Hamilton and Niagara may see as much as 30 centimetres.

More winter storm watches and warnings will likely be released as the weather system that is currently blowing our way from the northwestern United States draws closer, Environment Canada said. The snowfall is expected to taper off Tuesday night.