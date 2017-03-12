One dead, two seriously injured in Brampton crash
The incident occurred at Goreway Dr. and Countryside Dr. just after 7:45 a.m. The intersection will be closed for several hours, police said.
One person is dead and two others seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at Goreway Dr. and Countryside Dr. at around 7:45 a.m., police said.
One person was pronounced dead on scene and two others were transported to trauma centres.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services were unable to provide details about the victims, but said there was a fire in one of the vehicles.
Peel Regional Police said the Major Collision Bureau is investigating and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.
They are also appealing for witnesses.
