News / Toronto

Ticket sold in B.C. takes Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — The $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket sold in British Columbia.

And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 15 will be approximately $5 million.

