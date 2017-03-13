CRA website back online after potential security risk caused shutdown

The Canada Revenue Agency has restored service to online users after parts of its website were shut down Friday afternoon over the discovery of a security vulnerability.

Users were still able to fill out forms during the shutdown, but were unable to file them because of the vulnerability to a security breach.

The CRA said it restored its online services by 5 p.m. Sunday.

“In the last 48 hours, the CRA has worked around the clock with other government departments to implement a solution to address the vulnerability,” said a statement on the federal agency’s website.

“We are now confident that the solution has been rigorously and successfully tested and services returned online.”

The agency said that any tax returns that were filed before the online shutdown were still being processed normally throughout the service disruption.

CRA said it wasn’t aware of any actual “unauthorized access to taxpayer information.”

Statistics Canada’s website was also taken down at around the same time for security concerns.

“Due to a recent vulnerability impacting specific computer systems worldwide, ‎we took our website offline and are working . . . to address this issue,” a CRA spokesperson said in an email to the Star.