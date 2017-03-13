Hard Rock Café closing its doors at Yonge-Dundas Square location

The Hard Rock Café in Yonge-Dundas Square will be closing its doors in May when its lease runs out.

But the organization is “committed to a strong brand presence in Canada,” according to a statement from Hard Rock International.

The restaurant first opened its Toronto location in 1978 and was the chain’s second establishment.

“Hard Rock International is reviewing other opportunities, both in Toronto and elsewhere in Canada, to expand its cafe, hotel and casinos brands,” the statement read.

Reports that the café will be replaced with a Shoppers Drug Mart have been circulating online. Calls to reach a Shoppers Drug Mart spokesperson weren’t immediately returned.

Mark Garner, executive director of the Downtown Yonge BIA, said it is their “understanding it is going to be a Shoppers.”