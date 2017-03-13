WATCH: High winds blow Cape Town Cycle Tour off course

The 40th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled on Sunday, but not before a number of cyclists lost control of their bicycles.

Videos online show cyclists struggling to keep hold of their bikes, as winds tug them insistently away. Others, posted to social media, show participants being blown across the street and into other competitors.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour did issue a weather advisory the night before the race, warning participants about the possibility of high winds.

Organizers said they did not believe the winds would be as powerful as they were in 2009.

“We strongly urge Cape Town Cycle Tour participants who are either not comfortable or do not have experience riding in strong winds, to carefully consider their decision to participate tomorrow,” the statement read.

The next day on Mar. 12 at 6:38 a.m., shortly after the race had begun, organizers cancelled the race, which was set to see about 35,000 people ride.

A statement from the Cape Town Cycle Tour cited high wind speeds as the main reason for cancellation as there was “risk of injury and potential fatality at the start, at the finish and on Chapman’s Peak.”