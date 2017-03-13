News / Toronto

Photos: How the AGO moved its 700-pound ‘Floor Burger’

Claes Oldenburg's beloved artwork, a huge, plush hamburger, was hauled into storage this week. How did they do it?

Floor Burger, by Claes Oldenburg, is being wrapped up and put into storage.

Floor Burger, by Claes Oldenburg, is being wrapped up and put into storage.

Here’s an order that the cashier at Harvey’s never gets to hear: one 700-pound hamburger, pickle on top, to go.

The Art Gallery of Ontario put a lid on its collection of pop art this week, which meant putting Claes Oldenburg’s giant foam rubber-filled Floor Burger — a well-loved 1962 work measuring more than two metres in diameter — into storage.

But doing so is not as simple as sliding the sandwich into a paper bag with a side of floor fries. Despite appearances, this is not fast food. The entire process took the AGO team several hours Monday before the piece was safely stored away, where it will remain until next year.

AGO preparators Alison Lindsay and Darin Yorston carefully lift a pickle off Floor Burger, by Claes Oldenburg, which is being wrapped up and put into storage. March 6, 2017.

AGO preparators Alison Lindsay and Darin Yorston carefully lift a pickle off Floor Burger, by Claes Oldenburg, which is being wrapped up and put into storage. March 6, 2017.

The preparators carefully remove the top bun off Floor Burger, by Claes Oldenburg.

The preparators carefully remove the top bun off Floor Burger, by Claes Oldenburg.

The bottom bun and burger is moved onto a custom rolling table.

The bottom bun and burger is moved onto a custom rolling table.

This case makes up the majority of the weight.

This case makes up the majority of the weight.

The bottom bun and burger are wrapped up.

The bottom bun and burger are wrapped up.

The preparators carefully squeeze the bottom bun and burger through a narrow hallway using a specially made tilting table.

The preparators carefully squeeze the bottom bun and burger through a narrow hallway using a specially made tilting table.

The burger is on it's way out!

The burger is on it's way out!

