Photos: How the AGO moved its 700-pound ‘Floor Burger’

Here’s an order that the cashier at Harvey’s never gets to hear: one 700-pound hamburger, pickle on top, to go.

The Art Gallery of Ontario put a lid on its collection of pop art this week, which meant putting Claes Oldenburg’s giant foam rubber-filled Floor Burger — a well-loved 1962 work measuring more than two metres in diameter — into storage.

But doing so is not as simple as sliding the sandwich into a paper bag with a side of floor fries. Despite appearances, this is not fast food. The entire process took the AGO team several hours Monday before the piece was safely stored away, where it will remain until next year.