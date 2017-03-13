News / Toronto

Inside Toronto's design your own candy store Papabubble

Metro photographer Eduardo Lima takes you through how it’s done at Toronto’s store, Papabubble, which opened in October 2015.

After all the ingredients boil for the right amount of time, Calandra Bond pours the mixture on the stainless-steel cooling table as her colleague Charlene Giasson looks on. The store in Toronto is the first and only in Canada so far.

After all the ingredients boil for the right amount of time, Calandra Bond pours the mixture on the stainless-steel cooling table as her colleague Charlene Giasson looks on. The store in Toronto is the first and only in Canada so far.

Willy Wonka won’t be there to take you on a tour, but at Toronto’s Papabubble you can get a front-row seat to see how candy is made.

The first store opened in Barcelona, Spain, 12 years ago and there are now 40 locations around the world that let customers design their own hard candy.

Bond and Giasson add colour. This has to be done before the candy cools down and hardens too much. After waiting a couple of minutes, they start to separate the colours.

Bond and Giasson add colour. This has to be done before the candy cools down and hardens too much. After waiting a couple of minutes, they start to separate the colours.

Bond starts the hook stage, which consists of throwing the candy over a hook over and over for a few minutes. This adds air and gives the product its unique texture.

Bond starts the hook stage, which consists of throwing the candy over a hook over and over for a few minutes. This adds air and gives the product its unique texture.

Bond holds the

Bond holds the "log" that will be turned into small candies.

Giasson begins to cut the candy into small rods on the rolling table. In total it takes a little more than an hour to make 6 kg of candy, or about 5,000 small candies.

Giasson begins to cut the candy into small rods on the rolling table. In total it takes a little more than an hour to make 6 kg of candy, or about 5,000 small candies.

Papabubble Toronto co-owner Catherine Chan holds the final, ready-to-eat product.

Papabubble Toronto co-owner Catherine Chan holds the final, ready-to-eat product.

