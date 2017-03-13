Toronto gets local heritage minutes

Morgan Ross believes Sneaky Dee’s deserves its own Heritage Minute.

As part of his Old Toronto video series, the 34-year-old musician from Vancouver made a video that explains the origins of the nacho hotspot at College and Bathurst. He hopes to get residents thinking differently about their city.

“The more people know about their community, the better the community is,” he told Metro.

His Old Toronto series started as an Instagram account, which now has almost 6,000 followers. He expanded into minute-long YouTube clips and produces about one new video each week. Ross does all aspects of the videos, including research, writing, filming, editing and music.

Videos have included Babe Ruth hitting a home run at the Toronto Island, a history of Trinity Bellwoods Park, Superman’s links to the city and the history of Dufferin Mall.

While it takes about a day and a half to make each video for his “passion project,” he’s been encouraged by the response.

“Old Toronto hit a nerve with people,” he said. “There’s so much pride in the city.”

The former Vancouverite said his videos also reflect a thorny change in his own life.