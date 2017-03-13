Toronto stock index up as DH Corp, TD Bank make gains; Canadian dollar higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index has made a moderate gain this morning, with TD Bank shares regaining some of Friday's losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.38 points to 15,543.06.

Among the influential stocks showing gains was TD Bank (TSX:TD), advancing $1.14 or 1.7 per cent at $67.14. The bank's shares had fallen $3.88 in heavy trading on Friday.

Another major gainer this morning has been DH Corp. (TSX:DH), adding $2.04 or 8.3 per cent to $25.08 per share after it received a friendly takeover offer.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 35.74 points to 20,867.24 and the S&P 500 index shed 1.72 points to 2,370.88. The Nasdaq composite index was up 8.97 points to 5,870.69.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.33 cents US, up 0.05 of a U.S. cent from Friday's close.

The April crude contract was down 10 cents at US$48.39 per barrel and April natural gas was up four cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.