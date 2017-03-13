Toronto tattoo artist inking in honour of missing and murdered indigenous women

Toronto tattoo artist Jennifer Liles leans over Celeste Toledo’s arm, the distinctive buzz of her tattooing needle blending with the Nas album reverberating through her small west-end studio.

It’s Valentine’s Day, but Liles isn’t inking a heart or lover’s name into Toledo’s forearm. It’s a monogram — MMIW — and it stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

This same day, hundreds of people gathered in front of Toronto Police Headquarters on College St. to remember and honour missing and murdered indigenous women, girls, trans and two-spirit people at the 12th annual Strawberry Ceremony.

It is the reason Liles choose Feb. 14 to launch her tattoo project — to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women in Canada.

On the 14th day of each month, for as long as she can manage, the native artist from Kenora, Ont., will create symbolic tattoos for clients and give the day’s earning to a family or organization searching for answers and justice.

This first session was dedicated to Delaine Copenace, a 16-year-old from Kenora who was reported missing on Feb. 28, 2016. Her body was found in a lake three weeks later. Officials ruled her death an accidental drowning, a conclusion Delaine’s mother doesn’t accept.

It was Delaine’s tragic story that struck a chord with Liles.

“(I was thinking about) myself, my friends, kids I went to school with. … the awareness kind of came over me — this s--t happens everywhere,’ even in your small, tiny little hometown. It happens everywhere.”

After reaching out to Delaine’s mother, Anita Ross, to get her blessing for the dedication, Liles created four pages of tattoo designs including American traditional and black-and-grey fine-line styles that are popular with “tattoo collectors” now, and also designs that incorporate Haida and Northern Ontario iconography. Potential clients can pick a tattoo from the pages or bring their own design. Liles said it didn’t matter what people want tattooed, as long as they want their money to go to charity.

One page features three women surrounded by roses; it was based on a flash piece by iconic American tattoo artist Bert Grimm, but unlike the original, the women are wearing jingle dress regalia rather than headdresses.

Liles chose to play on Grimm’s design, in part, because older tattoo designs often featured sexualized, racist depictions of indigenous women and she wants to change that view.

“I guess it’s a little bit of education,” she said.

Liles, 34, only recently began connecting with her indigenous heritage — she’s part Ojibwe through her mother’s side.

“We weren’t really immersed in it as younger children,” she said. “Now that I’m older, I’m finding the importance of my heritage.”

Liles posted her project on Instagram (@jenntattoos) and got a positive response.

Toledo, who is one of Liles’ regular clients and attends the Strawberry Ceremony every year, was one of the first to book an appointment. She went straight to Liles’ studio after this year’s ceremony for her ink.

“Basically, I just thought it was a really good way to support what Jenn’s doing, and if you’re going to donate, it’s a good way to donate,” she said.

The proceeds from the March 14 session — still open for bookings — will go to the Edmonton Sisters4Sisters Society. It’s non-profit founded in memory of Georgina Faith Papin, who was murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton, and supports families that have lost mothers, sister, wives and daughters lost to violence.

“I can take a day off of work once a month … I can afford it, so I think that’s kind of an obvious thing,”Liles said. “And the other thing is, Delaine’s family just wants to make sure that there’s justice for a lot of families, not just theirs … her mom’s still fighting.”

Reached by phone in Kenora, Delaine’s mother, Ross, said the pain of losing her daughter is still fresh and raw, but that Liles’ gesture was “heartwarming and overwhelming … I never realized how many hearts my daughter touched.”

Ross said she’d be putting some of the money -- $750 — towards a headstone for Delaine’s grave, and the rest towards memorial services for her.

“It’s a big help,” she said. “I’m very honoured that (Liles) honoured my daughter.”

Dates and numbers:

A May 2015 report by the RCMP found 1,224 indigenous women and girls were missing and/or murdered between 1980 and 2014.

Of the cases 1,049 are homicides and 175 are missing persons.

In February 2017, after speaking to families, Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett said the number of missing and murdered women is likely “way bigger” than 1,200.