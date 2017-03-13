Toronto Public Library publishes guide to spotting fake news

In the world of social media proliferation, the Toronto Public Library knows it can be difficult for some of its clientele to tell the differentiate between fact and fiction.

To help the public safely navigate the web of alternate facts and fake news, the library has created an extensive guide on how to spot what’s real and bogus. The guide is available on the library’s website torontopubliclibrary.ca.

“We are bombarded by so much information, misinformation, and even disinformation on a daily basis,” said librarian Winona McMorrow, who worked on compiling the resource.

“The library has always been an important place people can go to get facts. We wanted to give Toronto residents a way to help find fact-based information and also to help them think critically, a crucial skill to success in our digital, information-rich world.”

Libraries across the United States have been leading efforts to dispel misinformation, especially among student communities.