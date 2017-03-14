Expect a slow commute home after winter blast hits Toronto, GTA

After a day filled with flight cancellations and nasty driving conditions, Toronto is bouncing back from a storm that didn’t quite live up to expectations.

Toronto’s special weather statement for the day was already lifted as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after snowfall fell short of the original 10-15 centimetres forecast for Tuesday.

But it’s not quite over yet. Toronto is expected to receive another 2 cm of snow Tuesday night, Environment Canada said.

GO Transit and TTC aren’t expecting many problems on the commute home tonight. TTC said that any delays would likely be limited to buses and streetcars being affected by traffic.

GO Transit also said buses could be running 20-30 minutes late in the worst case scenario. Neither transport agency is expecting any train delays.

Environment Canada is urging commuters to drive cautiously for the winter conditions, especially closer to the Hamilton and Niagara areas where the snowfall was much heavier than in the GTA. Gusty winds will whip up snow making driving conditions even worse, Environment Canada said.

A winter storm warning is still in place for the Niagara region. Dangerous driving conditions are expected to last until Tuesday evening.

A serious pileup on Hwy. 401 near Brockville involving a transport truck led to a chemical spill which shutdown the highway between Mallorytown Rd. and Reynolds Rd. The crash is causing headaches for eastbound travellers.

More than 500 flights were cancelled in and out of Pearson Airport Tuesday. The airport issued a travel advisory on its website, encouraging travellers to check their flight status. A powerful nor’easter storm hit major cities in the eastern U.S. More than 6,000 flights were cancelled and the National Guard was deployed.

At Pearson Airport, a woman working at the Air Canada ticketing counter at Terminal 1 said the airline had been notifying people in advance about weather-related delays and cancellations.

While there was still a decent amount of red on flight status boards, flustered travellers were relatively few.

Pericles and Ruth Puleghini were “stressed” trying to re-arrange Pericles’ travel to Sao Paolo, initially scheduled to connect through Newark airport.

Pericles woke up this morning thinking he was heading on a month-long vacation, only to find out that his holiday would be delayed. After trying to figure out a way to rebook his travel on an alternate route, frustrated, he rescheduled his travel to tomorrow.

“I’ll wait until tomorrow and see what happens,” he said. “I had things to do there, and I’m going to have to call and send some emails to say I’m not going to be there.”