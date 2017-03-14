Toronto aims to improve garden tourism

Toronto is lagging behind other North American cities in garden tourism and must up its gardening game to compete on a global scale, industry experts say.

“I don’t even know if we sold a hundred thousand tickets all of last year, to be honest,” said Harry Jongerden, executive director of Toronto Botanical Garden.

That’s a dismal result for an industry that’s seeing growth all over the world. At a North American garden tourism conference taking place in downtown Toronto this week, industry representatives said Vancouver and Montreal eclipsed one million visitors each in garden tourism last year.

More than 130 million people visit gardens each year in the United States, and Singapore’s successful greening campaign – the large Asian metropolis created over 1,000 community gardens – has earned it the tagline of “a city in a garden.”

But Michael Gauthier, the executive director of the Canadian Garden Council (CGC), said Toronto – and the rest of Canada – is “waking up” to the idea of boosting garden tourism. He added that a movement is afoot to integrate gardens to the list of what the city can offer to domestic and international tourists.

On Tuesday, the CGC will sign a memorandum of understanding with Destination Canada – a Crown corporation that markets Canada internationally – that looks to position gardens as a tourist attraction to check out.

Toronto is already working to improve the botanical garden at Lawrence and Leslie, said Jongerden. The plans include higher levels of care and maintenance, introduction of new special plants and enhanced social aspects for visitors, he said.

“Garden tourists aren’t your regular park visitors. They’re looking for something special,” he added, noting botanical gardens must have an educational mandate. “We have to be like the Ontario Science Centre or the ROM. Fun and instructive at the same time.”