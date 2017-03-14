Toronto stock index dragged down by falling crude prices, Valeant

TORONTO — Oil prices have fallen again this morning, helping pull down Canada's main stock index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 113.15 points to 15,431.67, after 90 minutes of trading.

The decline was broad-based but the oil and gas sector was among the worst performers as crude prices dropped to their lowest levels in months.

The April crude contract was down $1.28 at US$47.12 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.12 cents US, down 0.26 of a cent from Monday's close.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 75.05 points to 20,806.43, the S&P 500 index lost 13.20 points to 2,360.27, and the Nasdaq composite index was down 36.89 points to 5,838.89.

The April gold contract rose $1.80 at US$1,204.90 an ounce, May copper contracts were up one cent to US$2.63 a pound and April natural gas contracts slipped an eighth of a cent at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

Among the stocks dragging Toronto's stock market lower was Quebec-based convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD.B). Its adjusted earnings were below analyst estimates.