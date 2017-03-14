Toronto universities see spike in U.S. student applications

Trump’s America is seeing its own brain drain as far as international university students are concerned.

Ryerson and the University of Toronto have both seen an 80 per cent increase in applications from American students, the schools told Metro.

As of March 1, U of T has 1,791 U.S. applicants compared to 1,001 at this time in 2016.

There’s also been a spike in applications from England, India, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey at that institution.

At the same time, a separate survey released this week by six higher education associations of 250 U.S. schools found 39 per cent reported a decrease in international applications.

The highest declines were in applications from the Middle East.

Richard Levin, U of T’s executive director of enrolment services and university registrar, said the school recruited in the U.S. long before Donald Trump took office.

But he does think the new administration has played a part in the increase in both American students and those from other countries.

“A lot of people are looking to study in a diverse, tolerant and safe place and Canada and Toronto represent that,” he said.

“I think there’s definitely an element of Canada now being a very attractive destination for some people who previously would have been heading to the U.S and now are looking more seriously at Canada,” he added.

Andrew Farrelly, a 24-year-old recent American graduate of the university, said he’s not surprised by the surge in applications.

“It’s just this general climate of people being afraid of what’s going to happen next,” he said over the phone from the New York City area.

“It’s a distinct possibility that people will continue to be appalled by what’s happening here and look further.”

For some American students already studying in Toronto, recent events have also impacted future plans.